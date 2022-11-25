ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

By Zach Schonfeld
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMZjx_0jNspCRu00

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

The rapper, in a Twitter video posted on Thursday evening, said he mentioned a campaign during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of “Ye 24” graphics.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video in the Twitter post. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

Ye went on to say Trump screamed at him during the meeting about a run.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history,” Ye said in the video. “I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The rap mogul made a long-shot bid for the White House in 2020, but has been a past supporter of Trump, meeting with him in the Oval Office in 2018.

One day after the 2020 presidential election, the rapper tweeted a photo of him in front of a state map of the U.S. with the caption, “KANYE 2024.”

In a September interview with ABC, Ye indicated he has future political aspirations.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ye told the network’s Linsey Davis.

In his newest series of videos, Ye said he believed Trump should have freed Jan. 6, 2021, prisoners when he “had the chance.”

Trump has called the treatment of the Jan. 6 prisoners “very unfair” and in September called into a rally just outside the D.C. jail held to support them.

Prosecutors have charged hundreds of defendants in connection with the attack, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump

Kanye West has released his much-anticipated US presidential campaign video for 2024, taking aim at Donald Trump.The rapper, also known as Ye, revealed that he asked Trump to run as his Vice President - an offer that promptly was shot down.He also alleged that Trump spoke derogatorily about Kim Kardashian, and the rapper criticised the former president for not “freeing the January sixers.”West claims Trump started “screaming” at him across the table saying he’s going to lose, to which he says he replied: “Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
FLORIDA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”

If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
The Independent

Kanye West claims Trump screamed at him and said he’d lose 2024 presidential run at Mar-a-Lago dinner

Kanye West has claimed that Donald Trump flew into a rage over the rapper’s plans to run for president in 2024 as they had dinner at Mar-a-Lago. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, described the chaotic exchange in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video posted to Twitter on Thursday evening, two days after his visit to Trump’s home in Florida.The rapper had previously said that he’d used the occasion to ask Mr Trump to be his running mate in 2024. According to West’s video, Mr Trump unsurprisingly does not want him to run at all. “When Trump started...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Israel Responds To Kanye West’s “Shalom” Tweet

The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West’s return to Twitter. The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West coming back to Twitter. The Donda rapper tweeted out “Shalom” following his return to the social media platform. “We would very much like to be excluded...
Vibe

Kanye West To Run For President In 2024

Kanye West has confirmed his plans to run for president in 2024. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, revealed the news during a spontaneous on-camera interview. According to The Wrap, the Chicago-bred musician was joined in the video by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. The outlet reported Yiannopoulous, who worked as an intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is said to be working on the campaign. More from VIBE.comKanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake's MusicATL Jacob Says He Wasn't Paid For Work On Kanye West's 'Donda 2'Adidas Set To Sell Kanye West's Designs Without Yeezy Brand...
COLORADO STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Asks Trump To Be 2024 Presidential Running Mate During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West has long had a fascination with Donald Trump, and Ye revealed that he even asked the former president to be his running mate in the 2024 election. In a tweet posted to his since-restored Twitter account on Tuesday (November 22), the Chicago rap icon revealed he’d visited Trump at his infamous Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he spoke with the former Republican leader about potentially running for office together.
PALM BEACH, FL
HipHopDX.com

Donald Trump Breaks Silence Over ‘Quick & Uneventful’ Kanye West Dinner

Donald Trump is attempting to set the record straight about his recent meeting with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. Trump spoke about the encounter on his Truth Social platform where he claimed that Ye showed up uninvited with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager. The former president described the meeting as “quick and uneventful.”
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy