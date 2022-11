Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.

