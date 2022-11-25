ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

2022-2023 Louisiana High School Wrestling Power Rankings

Note: Division I-III combined for rank and will be updated weekly. Most wrestlers have not wrestled this year. 1. Alex Rozas FR (Teurlings Catholic) 10-0 2. Jacob Kershaw FR (North Desoto) 3-0 3. Caden Judice FR (Archbishop Shaw) 8-1 4. Anthony Oubre FR (Brother Martin) 12-2 5. Johnny Laris SR...
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Severe storms, flooding possible across NOLA metro Saturday

A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Flood watches have dropped for Saturday; Rain is in Louisiana

The rain we received this past week has helped us erase a rain deficit. We’re now ahead of what is normal for the month of November at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 3.87″ is .63″ ahead of normal. With a bit more than 36 inches for the year, we’re still more than ten inches short of what it should be. The unofficial numbers below are the highest from the last few days.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bayou Vista that happened on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to detectives, deputies were called to a residence on Southwest Rd. in Bayou Vista where they found two individuals. Heather Dupre, 35, was...
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
