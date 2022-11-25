Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
2022-2023 Louisiana High School Wrestling Power Rankings
Note: Division I-III combined for rank and will be updated weekly. Most wrestlers have not wrestled this year. 1. Alex Rozas FR (Teurlings Catholic) 10-0 2. Jacob Kershaw FR (North Desoto) 3-0 3. Caden Judice FR (Archbishop Shaw) 8-1 4. Anthony Oubre FR (Brother Martin) 12-2 5. Johnny Laris SR...
brproud.com
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
Tornado leaves behind damage in Jefferson and St. Charles parishes
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) a severe storm in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish leaves behind roof damage to multiple budlings and several trees down.
fox8live.com
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
Excessive Rainfall Threat Added to Louisiana’s Severe Threat
Tuesday will likely be a stormy day across most of Louisiana as forecasters with the National Weather Service say residents of the state should be on standby for not only severe storms but there is also the potential for excessive rainfall associated with these storms. A cold front and an...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Baton Rouge – Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said it’s a sweet film about a family that was set and filmed in Sorrento.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
brproud.com
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
wgno.com
Severe storms, flooding possible across NOLA metro Saturday
A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Click2Houston.com
Flood watches have dropped for Saturday; Rain is in Louisiana
The rain we received this past week has helped us erase a rain deficit. We’re now ahead of what is normal for the month of November at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 3.87″ is .63″ ahead of normal. With a bit more than 36 inches for the year, we’re still more than ten inches short of what it should be. The unofficial numbers below are the highest from the last few days.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bayou Vista that happened on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to detectives, deputies were called to a residence on Southwest Rd. in Bayou Vista where they found two individuals. Heather Dupre, 35, was...
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
Comments / 0