The rain we received this past week has helped us erase a rain deficit. We’re now ahead of what is normal for the month of November at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 3.87″ is .63″ ahead of normal. With a bit more than 36 inches for the year, we’re still more than ten inches short of what it should be. The unofficial numbers below are the highest from the last few days.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO