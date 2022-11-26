ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Gritty finishes carry Michigan in Gulf Coast Showcase

The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Gulf Coast Showcase predicted to fall to No. 21 Baylor in its third meeting in as many years with the Bears. And that doubt made sense. Saturday night against Southern Florida, it needed clutch 3-pointers from senior guard Maddie Nolan and crucial free throws late in the game to escape with a win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes

Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win

They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football honored on ice during middle of key game for Michigan hockey

There’s never a bad time to celebrate a huge win over Ohio State in The Game. Just ask Michigan football after the Wolverines steamrolled past the Buckeyes on Saturday. After that big win by Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines headed over to Yost Field House. Michigan’s ice hockey team just happened to be in a crucial game against Harvard, but that didn’t stop the Wolverines from honoring the football team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy on no second-half adjustments for Michigan: 'We're the best second-half team in the country'

JJ McCarthy led Michigan in a rousing win over Ohio State in The Game. In the first half, McCarthy was able to connect on some big passing plays. Those big gainers helped open up some running lanes for the Wolverines in the second half. Donovan Edwards finished with the big runs late, but everything was set up by some deep connections with Cornelius Johnson early on.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
mgoblue

Top-10 Battle Between Michigan and Harvard Ends in Tie

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A sold-out crowd inside Yost Ice Arena was treated to a highly-entertaining non-conference contest on Friday night (Nov. 25), as the fifth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie ninth-ranked Harvard in a 4-4 game on Friday night (Nov. 25) inside Yost Ice Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan

Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Why Michigan deserves College Football Playoff berth over Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines have had a spectacular season, rolling to an 11-0 record as they head into Saturday’s regular-season ending confrontation with archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes are the No. 2 team. Michigan has taken care of business both at home and on the road, but going to Columbus is clearly a more difficult assignment than playing the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'

College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan Wolverine

This is it. Ohio State fans have had Nov. 26 circled on their calendars since the last time these two teams met in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes’ entire offseason of work and has led to this moment. The coaching staff has been changed around, and the faces on the field have largely changed, but this is every bit a revenge game for Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and this current crop of talent. Both of these teams are off to an 11-0 start, but none of that will matter if you can’t come away victorious in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy