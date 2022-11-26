Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Daily
Gritty finishes carry Michigan in Gulf Coast Showcase
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Gulf Coast Showcase predicted to fall to No. 21 Baylor in its third meeting in as many years with the Bears. And that doubt made sense. Saturday night against Southern Florida, it needed clutch 3-pointers from senior guard Maddie Nolan and crucial free throws late in the game to escape with a win.
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh insists Michigan cannot afford to 'reject the moment' as season winds to close
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are going back to the B1G Championship game for the 2nd straight season after a 45-23 win over rival Ohio State Saturday. Michigan is the clear No. 2 team in the country right now, with dominant wins over Penn State and Ohio State and a chance to improve upon last season’s trip to the College Football Playoff.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh comments on Michigan players planting flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium
Jim Harbaugh watched as Michigan players planted the M flag at midfield, dead in the center of the block O at Ohio Stadium. As with any rivalry, to the winners go the bragging rights and the ability to do such a thing. Some call it classless, especially from those in...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football honored on ice during middle of key game for Michigan hockey
There’s never a bad time to celebrate a huge win over Ohio State in The Game. Just ask Michigan football after the Wolverines steamrolled past the Buckeyes on Saturday. After that big win by Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines headed over to Yost Field House. Michigan’s ice hockey team just happened to be in a crucial game against Harvard, but that didn’t stop the Wolverines from honoring the football team.
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win
Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy on no second-half adjustments for Michigan: 'We're the best second-half team in the country'
JJ McCarthy led Michigan in a rousing win over Ohio State in The Game. In the first half, McCarthy was able to connect on some big passing plays. Those big gainers helped open up some running lanes for the Wolverines in the second half. Donovan Edwards finished with the big runs late, but everything was set up by some deep connections with Cornelius Johnson early on.
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
mgoblue
Top-10 Battle Between Michigan and Harvard Ends in Tie
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A sold-out crowd inside Yost Ice Arena was treated to a highly-entertaining non-conference contest on Friday night (Nov. 25), as the fifth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie ninth-ranked Harvard in a 4-4 game on Friday night (Nov. 25) inside Yost Ice Arena.
diehardsport.com
Father Of Notable Five-Star Recruit Clearly Loved Michigan’s Win Over OSU
The father of five-star QB Jadyn Davis switched his profile picture to a group photo of his son and several other recruits and family members with Jim Harbaugh. Davis has long been believed to be a Michigan lean and the big Wolverine win over OSU can only help:
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Why Michigan deserves College Football Playoff berth over Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines have had a spectacular season, rolling to an 11-0 record as they head into Saturday’s regular-season ending confrontation with archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes are the No. 2 team. Michigan has taken care of business both at home and on the road, but going to Columbus is clearly a more difficult assignment than playing the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
Ahead of ‘The Game,’ Whitmer Wagers Detroit-Style Gift Package
“The Game” is Saturday, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over its outcome. The big rivalry game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University is set to kick off at noon. “In the 118-year history of ‘The Game,’ this...
Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'
College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan Wolverine
This is it. Ohio State fans have had Nov. 26 circled on their calendars since the last time these two teams met in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes’ entire offseason of work and has led to this moment. The coaching staff has been changed around, and the faces on the field have largely changed, but this is every bit a revenge game for Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and this current crop of talent. Both of these teams are off to an 11-0 start, but none of that will matter if you can’t come away victorious in The Game.
Comments / 0