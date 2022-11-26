ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season

By Chase Justice
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever.

With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains.

“We’re under daylight savings right now so it’s starting to get dark a little bit earlier, so try to shop early afternoon, in the morning if you can, we know that with the holidays coming up, it’s gonna be an increase of shoppers so you want to try and use times that are most advantageous, which is earlier in the day,” explained Corp. Joshua Flynn of SPD.

Flynn said you should also limit the amount of cash you’re carrying, use credit cards when possible, and hold off on making larger purchases until near the end of your shopping trip.

“When you are going to your cars after your shopping, make sure that you have your car keys with you, ready,” Flynn said. “And that you have them in hand so that you’re not looking for them, and that just helps you be more aware and smoothly transition to putting your items in the car, getting in your car and leaving.”

SPD also says when buying goods off Facebook or from another person, make sure you meet up in a secure location. They recommend making purchases on an app like Venmo or Cash App, instead of using cash.

Lastly, if the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“If you’re scammed, the first thing you want to do immediately is contact your bank,” said Corp. Jason Lloyd, a Financial Crimes Detective for SPD. “Get them to stop the card, see if they can stop the payment and then you can contact us and file a report. You can either do that online or you can call in and we’ll have an officer come out, but you definitely want to call your bank first to see if they can stop that from happening. If you’re scammed for cash, then the first thing you’ll want to do is come talk to us and we’ll go from there.”

Police also recommend breaking down any large boxes and disposing of them by placing the trash in black trash bags.

They say, the less people know about what items you may have inside your home this season, the better.

