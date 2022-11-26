Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
SFGate
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
SFGate
UC-Berkeley can't use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country?
BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California at Berkeley has labored to enroll more Black and Latino students in the quarter century since the state barred the consideration of race or ethnicity in its admissions. Still, those groups remain underrepresented at the renowned public university here on the eastern shore...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Why East San Jose Students Are Missing School
One East San Jose school district is looking at how post-pandemic challenges are contributing to students skipping school, as chronic absenteeism rises in the local education system. One out of five students in the East Side Union High School District were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, missing class...
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies with a high of 60 degrees. Monday night will be clear with colder temperatures, with lows in the mid to low 30s, and some areas could see frost. Copyright © 2022 Bay...
SFGate
One More Chapter | Pittsburg Football Takes NCS Crown, Keeps Coach’s Final Ride Going
Suffocating Defense And Big Receiver Play Lift Pittsburg Football Over Clayton Valley, Adding At Least One More Game To Victor Galli’s Tenure •. Back on Nov. 1, when Pittsburg football coach Victor Galli announced that his 21st season leading the Pirates would be his last, a narrative began that it could be a storybook ending.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Sj Could House Homeless At Light Rail Stations
A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations--Cerone and Cottle--to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose's District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
A virtual Yosemite experience just arrived in San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square. Is it worth it?
"For 15 minutes, I was subjected to one of the saddest cinematic experiences of my life."
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM PST EARLY THIS. Dense fog has dissipated. However patches of lower visibility. remain and motorists should use caution through the morning hours. _____
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
SFGate
Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SFGate
Audit Raises Questions For City Leaders About Nonprofit Organization's Funding
An audit of the San Francisco non-profit United Council of Human Services found the organization to have violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield. The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues...
SFGate
Update: Missing Windsor Man Located
A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
SFGate
Bart Reporting Station Closure At Powell Street Due To Medical Emergency
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not currently stopping at the Powell Street station, BART officials said. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street station. BART sent out the...
SFGate
Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
Comments / 0