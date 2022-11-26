Read full article on original website
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
WWEEK
Portland Man Atop Voluntary Human Extinction Group Explains His Philosophy
As the world’s population reached the 8-billion mark, The New York Times sent a reporter to Portland to interview Les Knight, 75, who more than 25 years ago founded an unusual movement. “Mr. Knight, 75, is the founder of the Voluntary Human Extinction movement, which is less a movement...
‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving
The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
marinelink.com
Vigor Wins Repair Contract for Hospital Ship USNS Mercy
Portland, Ore.-based Vigor Marine has been awarded a contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The $20,187,816 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.
shescatchingflights.com
13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼
If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Family thankful for blood donors as local father battles rare disorder
A local family says in 2022, they're thankful for those who give the gift of life through blood donations, after a young father was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive blood disorder. However, he still has a long road to recovery as Portland doctors are left stunned on what to do next.
51 years since the mysterious D.B. Cooper skyjacking
It happened 51 years ago Thursday. A man the world knows as D.B. Cooper walked into the Portland International Airport the day before Thanksgiving, paid $20 for a one-way ticket to Seattle and became the most infamous skyjacker in U.S. history.
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
OHSU, OSU researchers discover nanotechnology could detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Breakthrough medical research shows nanotechnology could be used to better detect and treat ectopic pregnancies, according to researchers from Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University. An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy in which the fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. It's often...
montecristomagazine.com
At an East Side Vancouver Art Studio, Experts and Amateurs Share a Love of Life Drawing
Twenty artists encircle a raised platform inside a spare, windowless studio on Vancouver’s East Side. Some are seated astride drawing benches, a few at easels. All hold an artist’s tool—charcoal, Conté stick, pencil—ready to mark the paper. A 40-something male model enters the room as the session manager announces the sequence of timed poses. The model steps onto the platform, disrobes under bright ceiling lights, and strikes a boxer’s stance. Quickly the artists—some inexperienced, some seasoned—begin drawing his naked form. A timer goes off and the model moves into another pose.
Portland store shuts down, posts blistering note on front door slamming rampant crime: 'city is in peril'
Portland, Oregon, clothing store Rains PDX shut down after facing more than a dozen break-ins and covering expensive repairs, according to a note posted the store's front door.
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
hereisoregon.com
Hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, at the tip of Sauvie Island
Drive out to Sauvie Island, take Reeder Road all the way to the end, and hike the Warrior Point Trail three miles until it emerges from the forest onto the beach. There you’ll see it: Warrior Rock Lighthouse, the smallest lighthouse in Oregon. The journey to reach the tiny...
foxwilmington.com
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
animalfair.com
Should All Pet Parents Have The Right To Die In Dignity Like Their Pets Do?
Brittany Maynard died with dignity Saturday at her home in Portland, Oregon at 29-years-old. She was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma and doctors gave her only six months to live. “Goodbye to all my dear friends and family that I love. Today is the day I have chosen to pass...
