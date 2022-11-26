ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tualatinlife.com

Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II

A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving

The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
PORTLAND, OR
marinelink.com

Vigor Wins Repair Contract for Hospital Ship USNS Mercy

Portland, Ore.-based Vigor Marine has been awarded a contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The $20,187,816 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this...
PORTLAND, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
shescatchingflights.com

13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼

If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
PORTLAND, OR
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
montecristomagazine.com

At an East Side Vancouver Art Studio, Experts and Amateurs Share a Love of Life Drawing

Twenty artists encircle a raised platform inside a spare, windowless studio on Vancouver’s East Side. Some are seated astride drawing benches, a few at easels. All hold an artist’s tool—charcoal, Conté stick, pencil—ready to mark the paper. A 40-something male model enters the room as the session manager announces the sequence of timed poses. The model steps onto the platform, disrobes under bright ceiling lights, and strikes a boxer’s stance. Quickly the artists⁠—some inexperienced, some seasoned⁠—begin drawing his naked form. A timer goes off and the model moves into another pose.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy