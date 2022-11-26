ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson

Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
KIRKWOOD, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.

Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis in Missouri is a bustling hub of culture and business that has continued to preserve its natural beauty and heritage. You can go anywhere in this city and always find something exciting to do with kids. With a population of 293,310 as of the 2021 census, it is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gas prices in St. Louis are falling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 people injured after Amazon SEMI rolls over in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities had to rescue three people after an Amazon SEMI truck rolled over on the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis overnight. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and there was fuel leaking from the truck when they arrived. They were able to locate the source of the leak, cap it and wash away any leaked fuel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

It’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights via MetroLink starting Monday

Starting this week, it’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights on the MetroLink following months of modified service. The Blue Line is returning to its normal route on Monday after historic flooding damaged the light rail system in July. That means riders can stop transferring trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get across the river to Fairview Heights.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
KSDK

Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
WENTZVILLE, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”

Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
5 On Your Side

Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving

AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
AFFTON, MO
KMOV

Teenager found shot dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed at 5300 Geraldine on Saturday night. Police found the teenager in the back of a black Mercedes, not conscious or breathing. The outside of the car showed bullet holes, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman

Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

