ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities had to rescue three people after an Amazon SEMI truck rolled over on the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis overnight. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and there was fuel leaking from the truck when they arrived. They were able to locate the source of the leak, cap it and wash away any leaked fuel.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO