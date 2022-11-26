Read full article on original website
KMOV
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson
Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in St. Louis, MO
St. Louis in Missouri is a bustling hub of culture and business that has continued to preserve its natural beauty and heritage. You can go anywhere in this city and always find something exciting to do with kids. With a population of 293,310 as of the 2021 census, it is...
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of 'Eagle Days' events earlier this week. In the later stages of fall, thousands of eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.
KMOV
Gas prices in St. Louis are falling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
KMOV
3 people injured after Amazon SEMI rolls over in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities had to rescue three people after an Amazon SEMI truck rolled over on the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis overnight. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and there was fuel leaking from the truck when they arrived. They were able to locate the source of the leak, cap it and wash away any leaked fuel.
KMOV
Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AOL Corp
It’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights via MetroLink starting Monday
Starting this week, it’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights on the MetroLink following months of modified service. The Blue Line is returning to its normal route on Monday after historic flooding damaged the light rail system in July. That means riders can stop transferring trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get across the river to Fairview Heights.
St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, hopes to bring her home
The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
Man found shot to death in parked car in north St. Louis Saturday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead Saturday night in the back of a parked SUV. According to police, 18-year-old Lee Lindsay Jr. was found shot to death in the back of a parked Mercedes SUV at about 8:55 p.m. in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”
Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City
At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis.
Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving
AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
KMOV
Teenager found shot dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed at 5300 Geraldine on Saturday night. Police found the teenager in the back of a black Mercedes, not conscious or breathing. The outside of the car showed bullet holes, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman
Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
KSDK
'Pinball' Eric has kept the City Museum pinball machines running for 25 years
Pinball Eric has been playing with pinball machines since 1968. He has kept the pinball machines running at the St. Louis City Museum for 25 years.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
