NBC Sports
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
CBS Sports
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup 2022: USA feeling confident heading into pivotal do-or-die match after draw with England
The United States avoided a huge hole with Friday's draw against England, and the Americans are feeling confident heading into Tuesday's match against Iran.
Win or else as U.S. plays supercharged group finale vs. Iran
The task is clear for the United States men's national team when it plays Iran in its final Group B game of the World Cup at Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday: Win or go home. While many teams still have multiple options in order to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament, including Iran, the Americans have no choice but to get the three points that come with a victory. ...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Toyota Stadium Hosts World Cup Fans as USMNT Face England Friday
Toyota Stadium in Frisco played host to North Texas soccer fans Friday afternoon. FC Dallas’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party series continued with a colossal showdown: the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on England in group stage play. Fans of the Stars and Stripes far outnumbered...
CBS Sports
Qatar vs. Senegal final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts on the bring of elimination after 3-1 loss
Senegal won their second match of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar who are now one step away from being eliminated from their home competition. After losing the first two matches against Ecuador and Senegal, the hosts will now have to wait for the results of the match between Netherlands and Ecuador to understand if they still will be in the race to go through the next stage. However, this seems to be a very unlikely scenario, considering how the first two games went and that even if they aren't eliminated they would need to win against Netherlands and get help during the third round of matches.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
SB Nation
World Cup advancement tracker: How each team can qualify for the knockout round
Group play is winding down at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and as it does, the scenarios for the knockout round are coming into focus. Here is what needs to happen for teams to advance to the round of 16. Group A. Here are the current standings in Group A:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time -- the sport’s alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks -- and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with multiple games...
After upset win over Germany in World Cup, Japanese players leave dressing room "spotless"
Japan's 2-1 comeback victory over powerhouse Germany at the Qatar World Cup Wednesday shocked the soccer world, but its win was not the only thing which grabbed some attention. Following the victory, the Japanese soccer team took the time to clean its dressing room, FIFA reported. A picture shared by...
My Clallam County
The 'psychic' animals predicting who will win the World Cup
(LONDON) — No FIFA World Cup would be complete without “psychic” animals predicting the winners, and Qatar 2022 has been no exception. From “clairvoyant” camels to “mystic” elephants and “cryptic” rats, a range of animals — big and small — have tried their paws, hooves and tentacles at predicting the score line.
Qatar becomes fastest host ever eliminated from World Cup
Qatar lost its Group A game to Senegal on Friday, making the host team the first side eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
