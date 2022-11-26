Parkersburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Parkersburg.
The Hurricane High School football team will have a game with Parkersburg South High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
