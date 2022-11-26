ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Patriot High School football team will have a game with Freedom High School - Woodbridge on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.

Patriot High School
Freedom High School - Woodbridge
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Bay Net

Patuxent High School Football Advances To Play For State Championship

LUSBY, Md. – The Patuxent Panthers will play for their first State Championship since 2015 next weekend. The team advanced after defeating Harford Tech 43-21 in the State Semifinals. “We have been here before. But not since 2015. It is a grind but so rewarding and exciting. We have...
LUSBY, MD
High School Football PRO

Prince Frederick, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dunbar High School football team will have a game with Calvert High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Madison wins third straight region title

VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the Madison Warhawks won their third straight 6D Region title, defeating Centreville 22-7. After starting the season 0-3, Madison is now 10-3, and will take on unbeaten Fairfax in the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals.
VIENNA, VA
247Sports

Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract

Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

RECAP: Maryland women’s basketball knocks off No. 17 Baylor

With just 21 seconds left in the game and Baylor down by four points, Jaden Owens drove the ball to the basket needing a bucket. She took a slight bump and looked for a foul but the referee instead called travel. Diamond Miller then knocked three free throws down the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
theburn.com

Fountain Grill headed to north side of Ashburn

Well, we know a new restaurant is coming to Ashburn — and we know that it’s going to be called the Fountain Grill. But that’s about all we know so far. A kindly reader alerted us to a banner that has been hung on the side of a space in the University Commerce Center.
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Popculture

Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'

Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
LEESBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
theburn.com

Honey Bee Creamery shuts down Ashburn shop

A tiny ice cream shop that opened to much fanfare back in 2020 has apparently shut down after two years in business. Despite what the “WE ARE OPEN” sign on the front window, the Honey Bee Creamery on old Ashburn Road is most definitely closed and many of the fixtures inside have been removed.
ASHBURN, VA
