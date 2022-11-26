ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Man killed in head-on crash in Warren County

By Blake Bowers
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQSdI_0jNslEVA00

A man was killed in a head-on crash in Salem Township in Warren County on Friday.

Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road around 4:43p.m., when his 2008 Mazda Tribute went left of center and struck a 2014 Kia Soul head-on near Halls Creek Road.

Cornelius was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers said the driver of the Kia was transported by EMS to Bethesda North Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Salem Township Fire/EMS.

Troopers said Cornelius was not wearing a seat belt.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following crash on Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. According to officials, the accident took place in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Ebony Johnson, 29, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to accident in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies in Evendale house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman died following a house fire in Evendale Sunday morning, according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Police and Fire Departments were called to Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m. for a structure fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found and removed the woman’s body located in an outbuilding,...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Warren County Deputies Investigating Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot

Warren County deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart. Deputies were called to the store on State Route Nine in Queensbury Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. Police are still working to identify the person who pulled the trigger but they don't believe there's any current threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 518-743-2500.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WLWT 5

Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, traffic delay

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of multiple crashes on I-75 north near Erlanger, with injuries. Traffic is backed up. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
ERLANGER, KY
WHIO Dayton

2 people in serious condition after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are in serious condition following a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police. Crews were called to Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive around 3:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting. “As crews arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WILMINGTON, OH
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
WRBI Radio

Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment

— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy