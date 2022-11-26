Man killed in head-on crash in Warren County

A man was killed in a head-on crash in Salem Township in Warren County on Friday.

Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road around 4:43p.m., when his 2008 Mazda Tribute went left of center and struck a 2014 Kia Soul head-on near Halls Creek Road.

Cornelius was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers said the driver of the Kia was transported by EMS to Bethesda North Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Salem Township Fire/EMS.

Troopers said Cornelius was not wearing a seat belt.

