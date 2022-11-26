ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators ride big early lead to 81-68 win over Oregon State

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trey Bonham scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half when Florida built a double-digit lead on its way to an 81-68 win over Oregon State on Friday in a consolation semifinal at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Will Richard added 13 points, Colin Castleton 12 and Riley Kugel 10 for the Gators (3-3), who bounced back from a 90-73 loss to Xavier in a first-round game to shoot 57% in an easy win over Oregon State (3-3).

Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau scored 12 points each and Michael Rataj added 11 for the Beavers, who shot 46%.

Oregon State gave No. 8 Duke a test in a first-round 54-51 loss but the Gators scored the first nine points Friday and led by 22 with eight minutes left in the first half.

The Beavers cut the deficit to 13, 42-29, by halftime, but Kyle Lofton hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and Bonham added consecutive baskets and lead was back to 20. The lead remained in double figures, though the Beavers were within 11 with a minute-and-a-half remaining.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

