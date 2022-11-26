Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar. One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.

