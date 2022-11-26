ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowds turn out for in-person Black Friday shopping in Tampa

By Stassy Olmos
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
Black Friday marks the unofficial start of the Christmas holiday season with one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

It’s a day that’s changed in recent years with the pandemic shifting more shopping online, but shoppers in Tampa were excited to snag the deals in person this Black Friday.

“I am from Gainesville, two hours north, and I bought some Dolce Gabbana heels and…a Saint Laurent bag,” said Brittany Days at International Plaza in Tampa. “Gainesville shopping isn't what it used to be at all. So Tampa is definitely the place to come to shop.”

The International Plaza’s Marketing Director Julie Wyman agreed.

“We've had some of the best sales we've ever had at international Plaza this year,” she said. “Obviously, e-commerce is huge, but that in-person experience-- there's nothing like it here at International Plaza.”

Many in-store sales started at the beginning of the week and will last through the weekend. Cyber Monday sales are also starting early, turning into a Cyber Week event.

ABC Action News WFTS

