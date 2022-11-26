Crash with injuries in Greensboro closes North Church Street between Field Street, Bond Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street in Greensboro after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not said when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.