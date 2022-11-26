Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Virgil van Dijk blasts stinging criticism from Holland legend Marco van Basten after World Cup draw with Ecuador
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has hit back at criticism from Dutch legend Marco van Basten. The Liverpool defender skippered his country as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador yesterday. A point still leaves Louis van Gaal's men top of Group A going into matchday three - but Netherlands legend Van Basten, working as a pundit, was still unhappy after the game.
Iran calls for US to be kicked out of 2022 World Cup after it changes Iran flag on social media to show support for protesters
Iran state media has called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed the country's flag on social media to show support for protesters in the country.
'He certainly didn't shine before he was injured': Brazil legend Kaka slams Neymar's performance against Serbia in World Cup opener and suggests the PSG star's injury status could be a problem for the rest of the tournament
Brazil legend Kaka is fearful Neymar's ankle injury could harm their chances of lifting the World Cup in Qatar - even if he believes the star failed to impress in their victory over Serbia. Neymar is not expected to play again until the knock-out rounds after twisting his ankle in...
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. “It’s important to remain calm, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information and take the most appropriate decisions,” Lasmar said, adding that “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. Lasmar did not give a timetable for Neymar’s recovery. He said the situation of defender Danilo, who has a left ankle injury, was similar to Neymar’s and he would also miss the game against Switzerland.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands' Louis van Gaal hasn't lost a tournament match in 90 minutes since 2001
Louis van Gaal brings Netherlands into World Cup 2022 with the most unbelievable record stretching over two decades
Jordan Henderson praises Chelsea player for World Cup performance
England are back in World Cup action tomorrow evening as they face Wales in the final group stages match. Gareth Southgate’s team are pretty comfortable right now and only a defeat by 4 goals or more would see them be in danger of not qualifying, after a 0-0 draw with USA on Friday night.
US awaits ‘serious response’ from Russia over Brittney Griner release proposal
The US is waiting for a “serious response” from Russia to a series of proposals regarding the release of the basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior US diplomat said. Elizabeth Rood, the US chargée d’affaires in Moscow, told Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency that talks about freeing Griner – who was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs – were ongoing. But Rood said Russia was yet to seriously engage.
'Is this what Argentina are? England have more talent' – Neville's verdict on Messi et al
Gary Neville gave a damning verdict on Argentina during ITV's match coverage of their match against Mexico on Saturday night
World Cup 2022: One stat to give USA hope against England; Brazil star Neymar to miss rest of group stage
It's Black Friday and we're here at the Golazo Starting XI Newsletter to help you nurse that Thanksgiving turkey hangover. Today's best deal is a newsletter full of free soccer content. England take on the USA in what is the most-anticipated game of the World Cup for the Americans. And I'm here to bring you some hope for the USMNT. So, let's get to it.
Inter Assistant Coach Massimiliano Farris: “Simone Inzaghi Is Exceptional, We Must Focus On Beating Napoli After World Cup”
Inter assistant coach Massimiliano Farris heaped praise on Nerazzurri tactician Simone Inzaghi, whilst insisted that they were focused on catching Napoli in Serie A after the World Cup break. After a mixed first half of the season, Inter languish in fifth place and trail the league leaders by 11 points...
Soccer-Rashford says criticism of England unwarranted
DOHA (Reuters) - England forward Marcus Rashford says criticism of the team's performance in their 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday is unjustified and that fans should withhold judgement until after their final group game against Wales. The Manchester United forward scored less than a minute after coming...
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation
Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.
Soccer-Goalless draws at World Cup come from cautious approach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A cautious approach from many teams in the opening round of the World Cup was behind a record-approaching number of goalless draws at the tournament in Qatar, FIFAs technical study group said on Saturday.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Barcelona will make crucial transfer decision
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sergio Busquets’ situation at Barcelona in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The experienced Spain international, who is currently on national team duty at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has interest from MLS clubs as he approaches the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Zampa gets chance to push Test claims in rare Sheffield Shield appearance
The legspinner will make his first first-class appearance since 2019 if selected against Victoria
Kylian Mbappe equals insane Lionel Messi feat at Qatar
Kylian Mbappe helped France win the World Cup back in 2018, and early on in 2022, it’s looking like it may be more of the same from the young French striker. Mbappe guided his national squad to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Denmark in their second group stage match on Saturday morning to ensure that they will be moving onto the Round of 16 regardless of what happens in the final group stage contest.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
