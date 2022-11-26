ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed

Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

In what has been a pretty rare moment in this season, both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will have their best players available for Sunday's game. The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing quite a...
Shaquille O’Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology

During Klay Thompson's early season struggles, TNT analyst and NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley said the Golden State Warriors guard is no longer the player he once was. Upon hearing these comments, Thompson responded honestly, saying they hurt his heart. "To hear someone say, 'Oh, he's not the same as he...
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
