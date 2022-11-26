Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Lakers' James returning from five-game absence against Spurs
LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Centre Daily
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed
Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
Centre Daily
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
In what has been a pretty rare moment in this season, both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will have their best players available for Sunday's game. The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing quite a...
Centre Daily
Shaquille O’Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology
During Klay Thompson's early season struggles, TNT analyst and NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley said the Golden State Warriors guard is no longer the player he once was. Upon hearing these comments, Thompson responded honestly, saying they hurt his heart. "To hear someone say, 'Oh, he's not the same as he...
Lakers' LeBron, AD Injury Update for Spurs 'Double-Header'
"There's a strong possibility that I play (Saturday)," LeBron James said of another Lakers at Spurs meeting. "I just sat out for two weeks. I'm good."
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
Centre Daily
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, & Mavericks Praise O.G. Anunoby: ‘He’s an Amazing Player’
For all the talk about O.G. Anunoby getting "meaner" this season, as Fred VanVleet has put it all year, sometimes it pays to be known as a nice guy. View the original article to see embedded media. Take early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, for example. Anunoby chased...
Centre Daily
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, Adem Bona on UCLA's Win
The Bruins' two leading scorers and their top floor general broke down what went right in their victory over the Knights on Sunday.
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Comments / 0