Larry Brown Sports

Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers might not jettison everyone with Willy Adames news

Payroll has been an important factor in the Milwaukee Brewers’ decisions throughout recent history. After all, their decision to trade Josh Hader at the deadline, and effectively torpedo their chances of reaching the postseason, was based more on the financial aspect of the equation than anything else. Those deals...
ClevelandBaseballInsider

White Sox Sign Former Cleveland Pitcher

Cleveland will see a familiar face pitching for the White Sox in 2023. That would be Mike Clevinger who agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago. Clevinger pitched for the Cleveland Indians for five season seasons and posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.196 WHIP, and 10.0 SO9 in his time here. Cleavinger was at the center of the massive trade Cleveland pulled off with San Diego that brought Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, Owen Miller, Cal Quantrill, and Gabriel Arias to town.
