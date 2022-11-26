ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
MLB News: Dodgers Will No Longer Face Clevinger With The Padres Per New Contract

San Diego Padres free agent Mike Clevinger will return to the Midwest and become a member of the Chicago White Sox. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report. Clevinger spent virtually two seasons in southern California being traded from the then Cleveland Indians to the Padres in 2020 as part of a nin-player trade. However, he missed the 2021 season as he underwent Tommy John surgery.
Red Sox in trouble as list of Xander Bogaerts suitors continues to grow

Xander Bogaerts is the belle of the offseason ball. As expected, his dance card is filling up quickly. According to Marino Pepén, Bogaerts is the ‘most desirable’ shortstop on the free-agent market this offseason and the list of teams interested in his many talents continues to grow. The Phillies, Padres, Dodgers, Cubs, and Twins are “interested” and the Cardinals have “inquired.”
Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade

Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
