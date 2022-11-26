ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Exeter, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Bedford High School football team will have a game with Londonderry High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.

Bedford High School
Londonderry High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 NHIAA Div I Football Championship

Manchester Community College Division 1 Championship: Bedford 15, Londonderry 14

10th seeded Bedford wins the Championship over #1 Londonderry. The Bedford Bulldogs are NH Division 1 State Champs after a thrilling come-from-behind 15-14 win over Londonderry at Exeter High School. Bedford trailed 14-12 with 2:08 remaining and the ball at their own 11 yard line before going on a Championship winning drive that ended on Colby Snow's 27 yard FG with 13 seconds left.
