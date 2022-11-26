ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Philadelphia.

The Crestwood High School football team will have a game with Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.

Crestwood High School
Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 PIAA Football Quarterfinal

The Northwestern Lehigh High School football team will have a game with St John Neumann & Maria Goretti High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.

Northwestern Lehigh High School
St John Neumann & Maria Goretti High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 PIAA Football Quarterfinal

High School Football PRO

Bethlehem, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BETHLEHEM, PA
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times Leader

Crestwood defeats Bonner-Prendie to advance in state playoffs

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Crestwood High School football team advanced in the state playoffs with a 21-14 victory over Bonner-Prendie today in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at the Northeast Supersite in Philadelphia. The Comets will take on Bishop McDevitt in next weekend’s semifinals....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
easternpafootball.com

Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals

Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX8 News

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release surveillance video of fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks. The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

An all-star cast gave a taste of The Last Waltz Philly for Free at Noon

As midday host Mike Vasilikos put it, this eight-song set was the appetizer before the main course Saturday night. 46 years ago today, The Band played their final concert at San Fransisco’s Winterland Ballroom, filmed by Martin Scorcese for their legendary swan song documentary The Last Waltz. Before a massive cast of Philadelphia musicians congregates at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday night to perform the iconic live album in its entirety, they took the stage at World Cafe Live for a post-Thanksgiving Free at Noon, playing some of the album’s highlights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy

Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
