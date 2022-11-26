Philadelphia, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Philadelphia.
The Crestwood High School football team will have a game with Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Crestwood High School
Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 PIAA Football Quarterfinal
The Northwestern Lehigh High School football team will have a game with St John Neumann & Maria Goretti High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Northwestern Lehigh High School
St John Neumann & Maria Goretti High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 PIAA Football Quarterfinal
