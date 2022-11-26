Effective: 2022-11-28 06:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO