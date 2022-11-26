ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning

WHAT'S NEW: Snow transitions into rain after early Wednesday morning. WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday morning. Still watch out for some slippery spots. Lows around 38, colder toward I-84. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures...
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
CBS42.com

Temps Warming For Thanksgiving, and Rain Possible For the Iron Bowl

Tonight: Expect a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures not as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Deep South on Tuesday. This will make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some showers. However, many of you will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Any rain will end on Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies

Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy