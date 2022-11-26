Read full article on original website
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston small businesses remain open on Thanksgiving looking to boost their revenue
Many stores and businesses adjusted their hours to close early in light of the holiday, but for some local businesses, its business as usual.
Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity
HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail
38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
dallasexpress.com
Employee Fatigue Reportedly Behind Massive Texas LNG Explosion
The ongoing investigation into the explosion at the Freeport Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export plant near the Texas Gulf in June has uncovered that employee fatigue was allegedly a contributing factor. The heavily-redacted report that asserted the finding was made public on November 15 by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials...
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events
HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year. According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.
Texas Influencer Shows Intense Process of Renovating New Home
Carissa Reese is an influencer based out of Houston, Texas that is known for her charming personality and fun coffee videos. However, as of recently, her content has taken a turn and gone away from coffee, and more towards DIY projects. This turn started with her desire to revamp a...
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!
The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
NASA
Station Power Channel Handover Completed, No Impact to Operations
On Nov. 23, the team in Mission Control Houston performed a change in electrical power routing to remove one of the eight International Space Station power channels from use. This procedure was performed in response to unexpected readings and intermittent tripping of the 1B power channel in the overnight hours. When the power channel tripped, the batteries were no longer charged at expected levels so flight operators moved the 1B powered equipment from 1B to 1A. Space station systems are in a stable configuration, and the team is evaluating the event and discussing forward plans. Upcoming space station operations including Saturday’s launch of NASA and SpaceX’s 26th commercial resupply mission, as well as spacewalks are not impacted.
Best ways to keep your pipes and drains clear during the holidays
HOUSTON — Thanksgiving dinner is filling and it can also be stressful on your drain and sinks. Houston Public Works said sewage overflow from cooking greases and other items going down the drain is a problem they see each holiday season. The week after Thanksgiving is usually a busy...
fox26houston.com
Warm, calm winds Sunday evening in the 70s
If you liked the weather on Sunday, good news cause Monday looks to be almost identical. Houston will start off cool with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. The next major storm system for the US will impact southeast Texas on Tuesday. This system will cause severe storms for other parts of the country but Houston should only see isolated strong storms. We end the week quiet with rain chances returning for the weekend.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cw39.com
Harris County establishes safety exchange zone for holiday transactions
HOUSTON (KIAH) — ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Whether it’s in person, or on-line, safety is key. And for those buying through social media in-person transactions or market places where you meet in person, law enforcement is aiming at keeping you safe. The Harris County Precinct...
'Houston is a giving city': downtown super feast feeds nearly 20,000 people
Happy Thanksgiving, Houston! As usual, Houstonians are bringing the giving spirit, even holding donation drives in the pouring rain.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destination
An Uber driver in Houston is recovering in the hospital tonight after he refused to take a rider to a new destination. According to HPD, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 2819 Quitman St. near the Eastex Freeway. Police say the Uber driver had two passengers in the backseat and he was transporting them to their destination after picking them up.
