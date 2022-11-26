Read full article on original website
mdmh-conway.com
Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, questioned regarding a 1957 photo
Little Rock, Arkansas – Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, was the subject of inquiries relating to a 1965 photograph of him taken outside a high school during the civil rights struggle. Jones, an Arkansan, was captured in a photograph in 1957 with a group of white students...
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
Cowboys legend Deion Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach.
Yardbarker
'Zeke Will Do Anything!' Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Keys Team-First Approach
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reminded everyone of his best qualities in the 28-20 Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants. With Tony Pollard getting so much attention during his breakout season, Elliott has taken a back seat of sorts. But on Thursday, Zeke was back to his old self.
Lamar Jackson responds to fan on Twitter
Lamar Jackson responded to a fan on Twitter after the fan commented on the game following the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
OBJ Signing with Cowboys 'No-Brainer,' says Shannon Sharpe
"He has said he wants a chance to win,'' Shannon Sharpe says of OBJ. "Dallas is in a better position currently to achieve those goals - so it's seems like a no-brainer.''
Cowboys Locked in NFC East Dogfight
Two years after the entire division had a losing record, all four teams currently hold playoff positions.
NFL
WR Odell Beckham Jr. to start his visit schedule this week with Giants, then Cowboys and Bills
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has set his visit schedule, with his tour of potential landing spots beginning this week. Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He'll also visit the Bills.
