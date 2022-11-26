ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Things to watch: Idaho hopes mounting injuries won't take a toll on playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago
Idaho's game-tying field goal attempt misses in playoff loss to Southeastern Louisiana

Idaho’s football season ended on a 39-yard field-goal attempt that went wide left with 11 seconds remaining. But the wild ride the Vandals took their fans on before falling to Southeastern Louisiana University 45-42 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs characterized their season. A resilient Idaho posted its first winning record since 2016 and debuted stars on offense who could shine for years to come.
HAMMOND, LA
Apple Cup rewind: Usually strong Washington State defense gives up staggering stat totals against Washington

PULLMAN – Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougars defense during the highest-scoring Apple Cup in the rivalry series' 114-game history, a 51-33 Husky victory Saturday night at Gesa Field.
PULLMAN, WA
Washington State seniors Armani Marsh, Renard Bell miss Apple Cup

PULLMAN – Washington State’s two longest-tenured players watched the Apple Cup from the sideline. Standout nickel Armani Marsh and seventh-year slot receiver Renard Bell took part in senior night celebrations Saturday evening at Gesa Field, but didn’t suit up for the Cougars’ regular-season finale against Washington.
PULLMAN, WA
Difference makers: Washington passing attack led by Michael Penix Jr. proves to much for Washignton State

The Huskies’ quarterback – the most productive passer in the NCAA this season – dodged WSU rushers and picked apart the Cougars’ secondary. Penix showed off his accurate arm on short and intermediate routes, but he was at his most impressive on deep balls, of which there were many. From a clean pocket, Penix loaded up and tested the Cougars’ defensive backs with high-arcing passes to open receivers down the field. He connected on 10 passes that gained 15 or more yards, including completions of 75, 48, 47 and 41 yards. Penix finished 25 of 43 for 485 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He contributed a 4-yard rushing TD on an option play and added a 30-yard run for a TD on a receiver-pass play. Penix did not take a sack.
PULLMAN, WA

