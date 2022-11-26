ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 11-27-2022

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Missouri fallout, and potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with. They also look ahead to Arkansas’s bowl projections.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Hoop Hogs hope to avoid Maui hangover

No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) learned a lot about itself during a successful Feast Week in which the Razorbacks went 2-1 and claimed third place at the Maui Invitational. Now, the Hoop Hogs will be tasked with avoiding a Hawaiian hangover on Monday night when a formidable Troy team comes to town.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Unbeaten Arkansas wins Paradise Jam title

The Arkansas women’s basketball team is leaving the U.S Virgin Islands undefeated, some hardware and a statement made. Chrissy Carr had 18 points, Erynn Barnum 17 and MaKayla Daniels added 13 and nabbed MVP honors as the Razorbacks whipped No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 Saturday night to win the Paradise Jam Reef Division in St. Thomas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Anthony Black has arrived for Arkansas

Anthony Black has displayed a wide range of skills since arriving on campus with the Arkansas Razorbacks, and he took his game to a whole new level during the Hogs’ run at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The freshman guard from Duncanville (Texas) has always been known for his ability to pass and defend, and he’s now proving can take over as a scorer against big-time competition.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game

In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion

The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
KHBS

Multiple crews fight fire in Northwest Arkansas

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Several Benton County emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Pea Ridge just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Rogers Fire Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were among those responding to the call. It was a two-alarm fire and crews reported heavy fire upon arrival, with another structure threatened.
PEA RIDGE, AR

