arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
Health of Razorback Football Gets Diagnosed
What kept this team from performing at its peak, and how does the future look as far as improvement?
If Briles Departs, There is Only One Man Pittman Should Have on Speed Dial
Arkansas needs to pull out all the stops to bring back fan favorite if it needs new offensive coordinator
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 11-27-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Missouri fallout, and potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with. They also look ahead to Arkansas’s bowl projections.
Sam Pittman Has to Figure Out Same Thing Everybody Else Does
Hogs finished like some of us said before season started ... middle of road.
Hoop Hogs hope to avoid Maui hangover
No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) learned a lot about itself during a successful Feast Week in which the Razorbacks went 2-1 and claimed third place at the Maui Invitational. Now, the Hoop Hogs will be tasked with avoiding a Hawaiian hangover on Monday night when a formidable Troy team comes to town.
Latest injury update on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) has gotten off to a strong start to the season despite being without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., who has missed the first six games of the season in what has been described as right knee management. Smith was seen participating in team warmups and...
hogville.net
Unbeaten Arkansas wins Paradise Jam title
The Arkansas women’s basketball team is leaving the U.S Virgin Islands undefeated, some hardware and a statement made. Chrissy Carr had 18 points, Erynn Barnum 17 and MaKayla Daniels added 13 and nabbed MVP honors as the Razorbacks whipped No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 Saturday night to win the Paradise Jam Reef Division in St. Thomas.
Anthony Black has arrived for Arkansas
Anthony Black has displayed a wide range of skills since arriving on campus with the Arkansas Razorbacks, and he took his game to a whole new level during the Hogs’ run at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The freshman guard from Duncanville (Texas) has always been known for his ability to pass and defend, and he’s now proving can take over as a scorer against big-time competition.
KARK
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game
In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Holiday events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Whether you're celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or just appreciating the holiday cheer, KNWA/FOX24 will keep you informed about upcoming holiday events.
KATV
Arkansas man's motion to dismiss all charges or transfer venue gets denied
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Gravette Arkansas man who is known for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been denied on his motion to dismiss all charges or to be able to transfer venues on Wednesday. Richard Barnett had made his way into Nancy Pelosi's office,...
KHBS
Multiple crews fight fire in Northwest Arkansas
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Several Benton County emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Pea Ridge just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Rogers Fire Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were among those responding to the call. It was a two-alarm fire and crews reported heavy fire upon arrival, with another structure threatened.
