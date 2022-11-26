ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

FSU Men’s Basketball wraps up play at the ESPN Events Invitational against Nebraska on Sunday

Florida State wraps up play in the ESPN Events Invitational from the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against Nebraska. The game between the Seminoles (1-6) and Cornhuskers (3-3) will be shown on ESPNews. Mark Neely and Randolph Childress will be on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane on the call.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU

Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game

Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Florida State

Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s matchup today against Florida State in its final game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida…. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) vs. Florida State (1-6) Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 – 6:30 p.m. CT. State Farm Field House (4,000) TV:...
LINCOLN, NE

