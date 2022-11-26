Read full article on original website
Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa
Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
FSU Men’s Basketball wraps up play at the ESPN Events Invitational against Nebraska on Sunday
Florida State wraps up play in the ESPN Events Invitational from the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against Nebraska. The game between the Seminoles (1-6) and Cornhuskers (3-3) will be shown on ESPNews. Mark Neely and Randolph Childress will be on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane on the call.
Iowa State rallies past top-ranked North Carolina 70-65
Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU
Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game
Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
Kansas Volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season
Despite falling in straight sets in the season finale, the Jayhawks are back in the NCAA Tournament after finishing .500 in conference play.
Unbeaten Mississippi State looks to shut down Omaha
A stingy defense has helped Mississippi State to its best start since 2017-18. The Bulldogs (6-0) will look to keep
Clemson Set to Face No. 25 Iowa In Emerald Coast Classic
Clemson faces its stiffest challenge of the young season on Friday, as the Tigers (4-1) will square off with No. 25 Iowa in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.
Nebraska Hoops Game Day: Florida State
Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s matchup today against Florida State in its final game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida…. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) vs. Florida State (1-6) Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 – 6:30 p.m. CT. State Farm Field House (4,000) TV:...
