World Cup 2022: Jürgen Klinsmann suggests it's Iran's 'culture' to play dirty, soccer team fires back
Former German star Jürgen Klinsmann's remarks about the Iranian soccer team roiled the coach and the country's soccer federation on Sunday.
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
The U.S. ties England in a scoreless World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's team tied England in a scoreless game at the World Cup on Friday. Considering the British team is among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it's an impressive performance from Team USA, which debuted one of its youngest World Cup teams ever in its return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.
NME
Sports Team release charity football shirt in protest of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Sports Team have released a charity England football shirt in protest of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The 2022 World Cup kicked off last weekend but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alledged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused backlash.
England Soccer Fans Mocked After U.S. World Cup Tie: 'Y'alls Main Sport'
The team from the so-called home of the sport could manage only a 0-0 draw against U.S.A. on Friday in the FIFA World Cup group game in Qatar.
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug's late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain as qualification from Group E goes down to the wire.
U.S. soccer federation briefly alters Iran's flag to show solidarity with protesters
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match on Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022 | Neither Matthaus nor Ronaldo: Messi sets a historic record in World Cup history
The Argentine legend not only helped his side beat Mexico, but he also scored a goal and set up another that will go down in history. This has not been accomplished by either Lothar Matthaus or Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 win against Mexico, with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo...
Lionel Messi's goal revives Argentina's World Cup hopes
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team's World Cup chances. Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria's pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture."Both the federation and Queiroz on Sunday called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group, while the Iranian federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and United States national team coach. The federation asked FIFA for “immediate clarification” on the matter.Klinsmann, who coached the United States from 2011-16 and led Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup,...
When you ride 7,000km to watch your team play at the Qatar football World Cup
The journey took French pair Gabriel Martin and Mehdi Balamissa through 13 countries on journey of a lifetime
