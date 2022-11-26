ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The U.S. ties England in a scoreless World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's team tied England in a scoreless game at the World Cup on Friday. Considering the British team is among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it's an impressive performance from Team USA, which debuted one of its youngest World Cup teams ever in its return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.
NME

Sports Team release charity football shirt in protest of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sports Team have released a charity England football shirt in protest of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The 2022 World Cup kicked off last weekend but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alledged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused backlash.
The Independent

Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team

The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture."Both the federation and Queiroz on Sunday called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group, while the Iranian federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and United States national team coach. The federation asked FIFA for “immediate clarification” on the matter.Klinsmann, who coached the United States from 2011-16 and led Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup,...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to historic World Cup moment

Canada has officially scored their first goal in a FIFA World Cup. The historic goal came just 68 seconds into the match against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia when Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies split the Croatian backline to bury a header into the back of the net. In a...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy