Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Stony Brook.

The Plainedge Senior High School football team will have a game with Sayville High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00.

Plainedge Senior High School
Sayville High School
November 26, 2022
09:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class III Long Island Football Championship

The Farmingdale Senior High School football team will have a game with Ward Melville Senior High School on November 26, 2022, 13:30:00.

Farmingdale Senior High School
Ward Melville Senior High School
November 26, 2022
13:30:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class I Long Island Football Championship

tbrnewsmedia.com

Farmingdale Dalers derail Ward Melville Patriots

Ward Melville football’s journey to the Long Island Championship game was an unlikely one, where the Patriots concluded their regular season with a 5-3 record then peaked in post-season play. Ward Melville picked off Whitman in the opening round of the playoffs, took down previously unbeaten William Floyd, 14-7,...
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bayport-Blue Point beats North Shore for LIC

North Shore fell short in its quest for a second straight Long Island football championship. The Vikings lost for the first time in 20 games, falling to Bayport-Blue Point 35-7 in Friday’s L.I. Class IV title game at Hofstra. The Phantoms orchestrated scoring drives covering 89, 80, 80, 61 and 78 yards on the way to capturing their first-ever LIC in impressive fashion.
BLUE POINT, NY
PIX11

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame opens in Stony Brook

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame is celebrating its grand opening in Stony Brook. It’s the first of its kind on Long Island. The 8,800-square-foot colonial-style building celebrates iconic musical artists who have left a lasting legacy in music and entertainment.  There are two exhibition halls. The […]
STONY BROOK, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
SMITHTOWN, NY
nassauobserver.com

Bethpage Hall Of Fame Welcomes Eight New Members

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bethpage Educational Foundation brought back its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner on Oct. 22. The Bethpage Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments of alumni and staff. Bethpage central and building administrators, board members, faculty, community members, alumni and loved ones gathered in the Bethpage High School gymnasium for the special event to honor eight new Hall of Fame inductees.
BETHPAGE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

A Dog and Six Cats Perish in Hicksville House Fire

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a residential house fire that occurred. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 11:30 am in Hicksville. According to detectives, police responded to a residential fire on Gardner Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a working fire. The house was deemed unoccupied and the Hicksville Fire Department along with the Jericho and Westbury Fire Departments responded and extinguished the flames.
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Officers help deliver baby boy on Long Island: Suffolk police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Four Suffolk County police officers delivered a healthy baby boy in Shirley early Saturday morning, authorities said. Rebecca Reyes placed a 911 call around 10:13 a.m. to Suffolk County police officers explaining she was going into labor, police said. When officers arrived, Reyes said she “felt the baby about to come […]
SHIRLEY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
