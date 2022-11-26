Penguins' fourth liners spark rout of Flyers

The Penguins’ Josh Archibald (right) scores against the Flyers’ Carter Hart in the first period Friday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are not an outfit that is blessed with an abundance of toughness, at least not in the traditional definition of the term.

While other teams might stow a bigger, stronger, combative forward on their fourth line, the Penguins’ fourth line offers little in the way of an intimidating presence.

The only thing their fourth line was able to contribute on Friday was a mere three goals in a dominant 4-1 victory against the rival — and feeble — Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on the banks of the Delaware River (or in the shadow of an elevated portion of Interstate 95, to be more accurate).

While the lower depths of the Flyers’ limited roster spent a significant portion of the contest trying to engage the Penguins in hand-to-hand combat, Penguins fourth-liners Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger and Ryan Poehling combined on a trio of scores as their team extended a winning streak to a season-best five games.

In contrast, the Flyers are entangled in a squalid nine-game losing streak (0-6-3).

“That line’s playing really well for us,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said to media in Philadelphia. “They’ve really built an identity for themselves as far as how they’re playing to help us win games. First and foremost, they’re a real conscientious, stingy defensive line. They’ve got a great defensive conscience, they compete on pucks, and when they can chip in offensively like they did (Friday) night, it’s that much more of a bonus for us.

“All three of them had a strong game tonight.”

That was evident 11:37 into regulation when Archibald scored his fourth goal of the season.

After Flyers defenseman Justin Braun whiffed on a pass attempt from behind his own blue line, Blueger jumped all over it and drove to the cage. From the left circle, Blueger snapped a low wrister on net that goaltender Carter Hart kicked out. Archibald followed up on the sequence by sweeping a backhander from the top of the crease into the cage. Blueger had the lone assist.

Forward Sidney Crosby provided the Penguins with their only offense that wasn’t from the fourth line late in the first period at the 19:29 mark. Taking a pass at the left point of the offensive zone, Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson teed up a slap-pass to the slot, where Crosby darted in and deflected the puck with the heel of his stick past Hart’s glove for his 11th goal this season. Pettersson and defensive partner Kris Letang claimed assists.

A would-be goal by Penguins forward Jake Guentzel only 30 seconds into the second period was immediately waved off by officials after he knocked the puck into the cage with a high stick.

Poehling put the Penguins up by a field goal at 2:59 of the second period. Settling a puck at the right point of the offensive zone, Blueger launched a wrister toward the cage. Establishing position in the crease against Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, Poehling re-directed the puck with his stick, causing it to flutter past Hart’s blocker on the far side. It was Poehling’s third goal. Assists went to Blueger and defenseman Jeff Petry.

Another goal by Poehling at 13:37 of the middle frame gave the visitors a four-goal lead. After Blueger wrestled — literally — Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim off a puck on Philadelphia’s end boards, Poehling swooped in to claim possession. From behind the cage, Poehling simply fired it into Hart’s stick blade and caused the puck to bumble into the cage. That ugly display prompted Flyers coach John Tortorella to pull Hart and replace him with backup Felix Sandstrom. Blueger and Archibald registered assists.

The Flyers had a wonderful chance to get on the scoreboard at 7:17 of the third period when forward Zack MacEwen was granted a penalty shot, but his wrister was rejected by goaltender Tristan Jarry’s blocker.

Jarry’s bid for a shutout was spoiled at 10:04 of the final period. Gaining the offensive zone on the left wing, Flyers forward Kevin Hayes chipped and chased a puck around Petry then attacked the net. Approaching the crease, Hayes clunked a nearside wrister into the cage off of Jarry’s blocker for his sixth goal off assists from forward Nicolas Deslauriers and Sanheim.

Making 29 saves on 30 shots, Jarry boosted his record to 7-3-2. While the score was lopsided, Jarry was tested early in this contest and came through with some key saves, including a denial of a one-timer by Flyers forward Noah Cates only 22 seconds into regulation following a defensive zone turnover by Letang.

Beyond a few early hiccups, the Penguins did not have a tough time dispatching the Flyers, especially because of their productive fourth line.

“For our line, we played direct and kind of beat them down low at their own (zone),” Poehling said. “We recovered pucks well and once we got it low to high, we spread it out well and created plays off of that. That’s what was clicking.”

Notes:

• This is the Penguins’ longest winning streak since a six-game stretch last season from Jan. 15-25.

• The Penguins were 1 for 1 on the penalty kill and extended a streak of not allowing an opposing power-play goal to a season-best six games. They are 14 for 14 on the penalty kill during this stretch.

• Pettersson recorded the sixth fighting major of his career at 2:04 of the second period when he combated Deslauriers — considered one of the NHL’s toughest players — after Deslauriers dropped Letang with a hit.

• Archibald leads the Penguins with 10 penalties drawn this season. Forward Brock McGinn is second on the team with six. While killing a penalty, Archibald was interfered with by Provorov at 15:30 of the first period, wiping out a power-play opportunity for the Flyers.

• The Flyers’ last penalty shot against the Penguins resulted in a goal by forward Jakub Voracek during a 5-4 road win by the Penguins on Oct. 29, 2016. Voracek beat goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for the score.

• Jarry has now stopped four of six career penalty shots he has faced.

• Crosby became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer against the Flyers. His score was the 52nd of his career against the cross-state rivals. He previously shared the mark with former Penguins forward Mario Lemieux (51).

• Penguins forward Jeff Carter was dominant in the faceoff circle, going 14 for 15 (93%).

• The Penguins’ healthy scratches were forward Kasperi Kapanen and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel.