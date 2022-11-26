ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella

A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall has been working the phones of late, trying to find a trade partner, and for today’s segment let’s head north to the capital of Canada and zone in on the Ottawa Senators.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago

Kirby Dach’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t exactly pan out the way anyone wanted it to. Drafted by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach was rushed to the NHL in an effort to help spark the Blackhawks' offense. After an injury...
CHICAGO, IL
97.3 ESPN

‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul

Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Buffalo Sabres’ Best Trades Ever

When it comes to making trades, every team in professional sports has had both successes and failures, and the Buffalo Sabres are no different. In the team’s ongoing, 53-year history, some transactions have not aged well, while some have proved very beneficial. In the past we’ve looked at some...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Oilers and Penguins Could Make 1-for-1 Trade Hints NHL Scribe

Jonathan Willis certainly isn’t saying there’s a trade in the works, but the NHL journalist for The Athletic has connected the dots and suggested there might be a fit for both the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins as trade partners. Noting that each team has a winger that is underperforming based on expectations, perhaps the two clubs could make a one-for-one trade that would benefit everyone involved.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games. Carolina has a 10-5-1...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres | FOLLOW LIVE 11.25.22

The Devils are facing the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read below for updates, highlights, tweets, commentary and more in our live in-game blog. Follow live here with tweets, goal highlights and more. Download the New Devils +...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are looking for some grittier forwards to make up for the physicality lost with the injury to Evander Kane. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs are both teams that could be looking at Jakob Chychrun now that he’s back on the ice and playing for the Arizona Coyotes.
BUFFALO, NY

