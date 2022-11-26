Read full article on original website
Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella
A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
Yardbarker
Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall has been working the phones of late, trying to find a trade partner, and for today’s segment let’s head north to the capital of Canada and zone in on the Ottawa Senators.
Yardbarker
Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago
Kirby Dach’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t exactly pan out the way anyone wanted it to. Drafted by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach was rushed to the NHL in an effort to help spark the Blackhawks' offense. After an injury...
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul
Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Best Trades Ever
When it comes to making trades, every team in professional sports has had both successes and failures, and the Buffalo Sabres are no different. In the team’s ongoing, 53-year history, some transactions have not aged well, while some have proved very beneficial. In the past we’ve looked at some...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers and Penguins Could Make 1-for-1 Trade Hints NHL Scribe
Jonathan Willis certainly isn’t saying there’s a trade in the works, but the NHL journalist for The Athletic has connected the dots and suggested there might be a fit for both the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins as trade partners. Noting that each team has a winger that is underperforming based on expectations, perhaps the two clubs could make a one-for-one trade that would benefit everyone involved.
Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hornets Monday Matchup
The Boston Celtics will have a chance to extend their winning streak to four games Monday night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Boston will welcome the Hornets to TD Garden for the second night of a back-to-back that saw the Celtics win the first leg Sunday night as they took down the ...
FOX Sports
Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games. Carolina has a 10-5-1...
NHL
New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres | FOLLOW LIVE 11.25.22
The Devils are facing the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read below for updates, highlights, tweets, commentary and more in our live in-game blog. Follow live here with tweets, goal highlights and more. Download the New Devils +...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Capitals
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are looking for some grittier forwards to make up for the physicality lost with the injury to Evander Kane. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs are both teams that could be looking at Jakob Chychrun now that he’s back on the ice and playing for the Arizona Coyotes.
