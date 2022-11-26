ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Newton, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Newton.

The Axtell High School football team will have a game with Thunder Ridge High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00.

Axtell High School
Thunder Ridge High School
November 26, 2022
09:00:00
2022 KSHSAA D2 8-Man Football Championship

The Little River High School football team will have a game with Wichita County High School on November 26, 2022, 13:30:00.

Little River High School
Wichita County High School
November 26, 2022
13:30:00
2022 KSHSAA D1 8-Man Football Championship

Related
WIBW

1A football: St. Marys wins first state championship in school history

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The St. Marys Bears won a 44-41 thriller over Inman to capture the school’s first ever state football championship. Keller Hurla scored on a run with 13 seconds to play to retake the lead on 2nd and goal. That play capped a 99 yard touchdown drive for St. Marys after Inman fumbled the ball on the one yard line.
SAINT MARYS, KS
WIBW

8 man Division II football: Axtell wins second straight state championship

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell High School defeated Thunder Ridge 76-28 Saturday in Newton to capture its second straight state title. With the win in an 11:00 a.m. game Saturday at Newton-Fischer Field in Newton, Kan., Axtell completes a perfect 13-0 season. Thunder Ridge finishes the year 11-2. The Eagles...
NEWTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Returning to Nortons Brewing Company to check out their Garden Igloos

We went the first year they opened, miss out last year, but returned this year for the Garden Igloos at Nortons Brewing Company. Nortons opened their reservations for the igloos earlier this month and many slots were booked quickly. We were lucky to get one and stopped by with some friends who have never been.
WICHITA, KS
travelwithsara.com

Fall In Love With Winfield, Kansas

The first time you stop in Winfield, Kansas, you will wonder why you have not stopped before. Winfield is a small town that knows how to play big. You will find it easy to fall in love with Winfield, Kansas. It’s no secret that Winfield is an event community, but...
WINFIELD, KS
Hutch Post

Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

One person dead in Wichita following crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died following a crash Saturday night in Wichita. It happened on Kellogg and Hydraulic just before 9 p.m. Sedgwick County confirmed one person is dead but there are no other injuries. KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Loren Unruh, age 79

Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
GREAT BEND, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Delicias Salvadorenas Restaurant

There’s a new restaurant that has taken over the former Pho Lotus space at 1523 S. Seneca. It’s called Delicias Salvadorenas and they just opened this weekend. I stopped by while they were getting set up. So with that said, let’s check it out. ===========. 1523 S....
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances return for some Saturday

Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees. We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.
KANSAS STATE
