Newton, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Newton.
The Axtell High School football team will have a game with Thunder Ridge High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00.
Axtell High School
Thunder Ridge High School
November 26, 2022
09:00:00
2022 KSHSAA D2 8-Man Football Championship
The Little River High School football team will have a game with Wichita County High School on November 26, 2022, 13:30:00.
Little River High School
Wichita County High School
November 26, 2022
13:30:00
2022 KSHSAA D1 8-Man Football Championship
