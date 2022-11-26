ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Arlington.

The Keller High School football team will have a game with Lewisville High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00.

Keller High School
Lewisville High School
November 26, 2022
09:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

The North Crowley High School football team will have a game with Prosper High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

North Crowley High School
Prosper High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

