Arlington, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO