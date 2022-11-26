ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Detroit.

The Lumen Christi Catholic High School football team will have a game with Traverse City St. Francis High School on November 26, 2022, 07:00:00.

Lumen Christi Catholic High School
Traverse City St. Francis High School
November 26, 2022
07:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 7 Football Championship

The Caledonia High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.

Caledonia High School
Belleville High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 Football Championship

The Gladwin High School football team will have a game with Frankenmuth High School on November 26, 2022, 13:30:00.

Gladwin High School
Frankenmuth High School
November 26, 2022
13:30:00
2022 MHSAA Div 5 Football Championship

