Detroit, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Detroit.
The Lumen Christi Catholic High School football team will have a game with Traverse City St. Francis High School on November 26, 2022, 07:00:00.
Lumen Christi Catholic High School
Traverse City St. Francis High School
November 26, 2022
07:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 7 Football Championship
The Caledonia High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Caledonia High School
Belleville High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 Football Championship
The Gladwin High School football team will have a game with Frankenmuth High School on November 26, 2022, 13:30:00.
Gladwin High School
Frankenmuth High School
November 26, 2022
13:30:00
2022 MHSAA Div 5 Football Championship
