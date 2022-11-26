Chula Vista, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO