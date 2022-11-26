ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Escondido, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Escondido.

The Palo Verde High School football team will have a game with Fallbrook High School on November 25, 2022, 19:30:00.

Palo Verde High School
Fallbrook High School
November 25, 2022
19:30:00
2022 CIF-SDS Div. IV Football Championship

The Classical Academy High School football team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00.

Classical Academy High School
Crawford Senior High School
November 26, 2022
14:00:00
2022 CIF-SDS Div. V Football Championship

Santa Clarita, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Laguna Hills High School football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00.
