ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach

AP – After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next coach and will be introduced Monday at a […]
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
LINCOLN, NE
footballscoop.com

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Officially Announces New Head Coach

Nebraska's search for a new head coach is officially over. Moments ago, the school confirmed that Matt Rhule is heading to Lincoln. Rhule was clearly at the top of Nebraska's wish list. His track record when it comes to coaching college football is really impressive. It's being reported that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska and Wisconsin Volleyball Play for a Big Ten Championship

#5 Nebraska (24-3, B1G 16-2) vs #3 Wisconsin (23-3, B1G 17-1) When: Saturday, November 25, 2022, 7 pm. #5 Nebraska (24-3, B1G 16-2) #3 Wisconsin (23-3, B1G 17-1) Nebraska and Wisconsin are playing for a Big Ten Championship tonight. The quest isn’t over tonight, both teams play on Saturday against another very good opponent; Nebraska plays Minnesota and Wisconsin plays Ohio State.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy