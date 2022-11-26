Read full article on original website
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
Quincy Claims Tourney Championship With Win Over Lanphier
The Quincy Blue Devils won the 51st Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament with s 58-39 victory over Lanphier on Saturday night. Thanks to Chris Duerr from KHQA for the highlights.
Nazareth Academy Holds On To Beat Peoria High for 5A Football Title, 45-44
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WMBD) — Peoria High fell a point short. Nazareth Academy stopped Malachi Washington on a two-point conversion with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter game and held to beat the Lions, 45-44, in a thrilling class 5A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday. Washington carried […]
Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
STATE CHAMPS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley to win Class 2A championship
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a […]
New Berlin Edges Routt In Overtime To Claim Gene Bergschneider Title
The biggest play of the game was the Pretzels winning the tip in overtime. New Berlin held the ball for 3 minutes and 49 seconds before Gannon Dodd attacked the basket and got fouled in overtime. Dodd hit one of two and the defense held on for a 30-29 New Berlin over Routt to claim the 2022 Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament title. Tanner Frye scored a big bucket with 11 seconds left in regulation to force overtime for the Pretzels.
Aurora Youth Football Team Punches Ticket to National Championship
The 2022 journey for the Aurora Gators began with three goals; an Illinois State Championship, a Midwest Regional Championship and a trip to Orlando to compete for the National Championship. The boys went 6-1 in the regular season with the loan loss coming at the hands of two time defending...
Glenwood Beats Jacksonville In Crimson Classic Close Contest
Mason Marshall scored 16 and Logan Tomlinson added 13, the Titans hit their free throws down the stretch to hold off Amaree Burries (17 points) and the Crimsons 49-43 in the Crimson Classic afternoon session on Saturday. Glenwood picks up the non conference win over Jacksonville.
Three-Star OL Christopher Terek In-Depth on Commitment to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek is the newest commitment for the University of Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pounder called head coach Marcus Freeman on Sunday and made it official. So, why did he flip his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame? He...
St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old
Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
Northwestern vs. Illinois: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
After two games on the road, the Northwestern Wildcats are heading back home. The Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
St. Olaf College football player charged with reckless homicide in Chicago crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Olaf College football player was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chicago.Kendall Sprouts, 18, was allegedly driving around 75 mph in a 30 mph zone on Monday when he crashed into a Hyundai trying to make a U-turn. Police had tried to pull over the Hyundai for a traffic stop.Sprouts had pulled into the left turn lane to try and get around police car, missed running over a police officer, and then crashed into the Hyundai and several other parked cars, CBS Chicago reports.The 22-year-old driver of the Hyundai died, and an 18-year-old passenger was critically injured. Five others, including Sprouts, were injured in the crash. Prosecutors said preliminary results from a DUI kit revealed he was not driving under the influence at the time of the crash. "He is a good young man and this was an unfortunate accident," his attorney Donna Rotunno said in a statement.Sprouts played football at Morgan Park High School before attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, CBS Chicago says. His bail was set to $20,000 and he is due back in court on Dec. 12.
Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast
Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
