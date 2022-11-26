MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Olaf College football player was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chicago.Kendall Sprouts, 18, was allegedly driving around 75 mph in a 30 mph zone on Monday when he crashed into a Hyundai trying to make a U-turn. Police had tried to pull over the Hyundai for a traffic stop.Sprouts had pulled into the left turn lane to try and get around police car, missed running over a police officer, and then crashed into the Hyundai and several other parked cars, CBS Chicago reports.The 22-year-old driver of the Hyundai died, and an 18-year-old passenger was critically injured. Five others, including Sprouts, were injured in the crash. Prosecutors said preliminary results from a DUI kit revealed he was not driving under the influence at the time of the crash. "He is a good young man and this was an unfortunate accident," his attorney Donna Rotunno said in a statement.Sprouts played football at Morgan Park High School before attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, CBS Chicago says. His bail was set to $20,000 and he is due back in court on Dec. 12.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO