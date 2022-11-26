Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
Shaquille O'Neal believes it's time to start apologizing to Klay Thompson after the shooting guard improved his level.
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com’s Aaron Fentress to discuss the Blazers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups and more.
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Ohio State has been hearing it from all comers after losing 45-23 to Michigan on Saturday in “The Game.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had some very interesting criticism for the Buckeyes. ESPN was playing highlights from the day in college football during halftime of Saturday night’s Notre Dame-USC...
Former Bulls forward Horace Grant praised Charles Oakley and Charles Barkley’s talent.
The Auburn Tigers appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach, with an announcement possible by the end of the weekend. Multiple reports Saturday indicated that Auburn is poised to hire Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on “College GameDay” that Lane Kiffin’s candidacy is “over” and Freeze is the heavy favorite for the job.
Shaq needs to see more from Klay and the Golden State Warriors before it's apology time
Everyone has needs. If you’re lucky, you’ll find someone who needs what you have – and has what you need. NBA trades are made on the same basis. That’s how trades are born. A country that produces its own iron ore but can’t produce oil ought to call an oil-rich country. They’ve got what they need.
Devin Booker declined to comment on Patrick Beverley’s three-game suspension without pay for shoving Deandre Ayton – but his closing words on the matter were interesting. “Never want to see anybody lose any money, though,” Booker said. Booker talked about several topics after Friday’s morning shootaround as...
Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks were involved in a minor altercation against the Houston Rockets on Friday evening. The back-and-forth was mostly involved around Murray and Houston rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. Murray hit a 3-pointer against Smith, and Smith said Murray tapped him on the head after the shot.
