WIS-TV
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann
South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
footballscoop.com
South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks ended the season with two of the most impressive performances in college football. First came a 63-31 trouncing of Tennessee that no one saw coming, and then on Saturday, the Gamecocks used a strong special teams day to hold onto a 31-30 win over in-state rival Clemson, ending their 40-game home win streak in Death Valley.
WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans
The garnet and black faithful were home to cheer on South Carolina after their historic win over Clemson.
SEC Football Final offers high praise for the Gamecocks
After defeating back-to-back top 10 teams and finishing out the season strong, South Carolina has garnered a lot of national attention as they will now wait to see where they will go bowling to wrap up the season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state...
coladaily.com
Gamecocks ranked 20th in football polls
Following back-to-back wins over top-10 teams, the South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked 20th this week in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches football polls. This marks the second time that South Carolina has been ranked this season. They checked in at No. 25 after the Texas A&M win, but fell out of the rankings the following week after a loss to Missouri.
Family Defines South Carolina's Sudden Arrival
South Carolina has beaten top-10 opponents in consecutive weeks, marking their arrival to the college football world.
Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate
Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in
abccolumbia.com
From Clemson’s side: Tigers fall to Gamecocks in Death Valley
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson fell at home in its regular-season finale to South Carolina, 31-30, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4. With the regular season now complete, Atlantic Division champion Clemson will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.
DJ Uiagalelei On Loss to Gamecocks: 'I'm Pissed'
Clemson quarterback grades his performance in the Tigers' 31-30 loss to the rival Gamecocks.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media reacts to questionable call that costs South Carolina a TD against Clemson
Clemson and South Carolina are locked in a tight one this afternoon. The Tigers opened the game with a quick 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, but the Gamecocks responded with a TD drive and then looked like they might have tied it with a defensive touchdown. But the officials had other ideas.
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss
For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
abccolumbia.com
Wingate knocks out Benedict from NCAA Playoffs, 23-6
COLUMBIA – The historic season for the Benedict College Tigers came to an end on Saturday, as Wingate University used its dominating defense to help take a 23-6 victory on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. “At the end...
Lexington County Chronicle
Dutch Fork, White Knoll headed to She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic finals
Host team White Knoll and Dutch Fork advanced to the finals of their respective She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic divisions. The Lady Timberwolves routed Irmo 67-36 and will face Trinity Collegiate in the Northeast final at 1:30 p.m. in the main gym. At 4 p.m. in the main gym, Dutch...
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
