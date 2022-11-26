Following back-to-back wins over top-10 teams, the South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked 20th this week in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches football polls. This marks the second time that South Carolina has been ranked this season. They checked in at No. 25 after the Texas A&M win, but fell out of the rankings the following week after a loss to Missouri.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO