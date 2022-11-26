Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Related
mynews13.com
College Park boutique lures shoppers with deals, too
ORLANDO, Fla. — A record 166.3 million shoppers are projected to open wallets from Thanksgiving Day into Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. Roughly 38% of those people will likely be hitting the sales online come Monday. What You Need To Know. Holiday deals aren't just limited...
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
mynews13.com
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
mynews13.com
Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up
Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
tastychomps.com
First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive
We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
ecowatch.com
Dreaming of Beachfront Real Estate? Much of Florida’s Coast Is at Risk of Storm Erosion
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
mynews13.com
Flagler County business struggling to keep up with construction demand
Following two storms this hurricane season that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. Following two storms that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. The demand for raw materials is great, with a limited amount of places contractors can go.
WESH
Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
9 things to do in Daytona Beach this holiday season
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach will be holding tons of events for the holiday season this year, whether it’s holiday light displays or one of the largest car shows. Here are some ways you can ring in the most wonderful time of the year:. 1. Magic of...
Black Friday shoppers line up in search of big deals in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers were out early at their favorite stores hoping to find big shopping deals on Black Friday. Despite inflation, experts predict shoppers will spend big this year. Channel 9 was invited into Orlando Premium Outlets to get an inside look at crowds lining up to shop.
leesburg-news.com
Mark your calendar for holiday boat parade at Venetian Gardens
The holiday boat parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Leesburg Boating Club at Venetian Gardens. It is an annual highlight of the season. This annual Christmas event includes the lighted holiday boat parade, food vendors, live entertainment, and Light Up Venetian Gardens. Vendors will be set up at 5 p.m., entertainment starts at 5:30 p.m., Light Up Venetian Gardens starts at 6:10 p.m, and the boat parade begins at 6:15 p.m.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: November 25 - 27, 2022
The weekend is here! Do you have any plans? Whether you are looking for a Christmas festival, shopping, or entertainment, here are some options for what to do here in Lake County, Florida.
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
Record heat reached on Sunday; cool front moving in, bringing showers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy throughout the day into the evening. Parts of Central Florida reached record heat Sunday as the next front moves in tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and rain. Leesburg hit 84 degrees, tying a record for the heat today. Orlando and Sanford...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
Comments / 0