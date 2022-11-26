ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres unable to solve New Jersey in loss

By Pat Malacaro
WGR550
WGR550
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMh7k_0jNsfQ3u00

The Buffalo Sabres winning streak was stopped at two after a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at KeyBank Center. All four goals were scored in the second period.

The Sabres were unable to get their offense going early in the opening period, but finished the frame with seven shots on goal. New Jersey's Erik Haula took the only penalty of the period on a face-off violation. However, Buffalo was unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

Craig Anderson made 16 saves in the first period against the Devils. The veteran netminder did not allow a goal through the opening period.

New Jersey opened the scoring by adding a pair of goals in the second period. Jack Hughes recorded his eighth of the season on a one-timer from a knee set up by a Dawson Mercer. Just under four minutes later a turnover behind the Sabres net led to Jesper Boqvist's third goal of the season. That doubled the Devils lead to 2-0 in the middle period.

With less than six minutes remaining in the second stanza Victor Olofsson bat Akira Schmid with a shot that halved Buffalo's deficit to 2-1. Olofsson's 11th goal of the season was created by a pass from Casey Mittelstadt just in the offensive zone.

Tomas Tatar was able to extend New Jersey's lead back to two goals with a score late in the second period. Tatar's fifth goal of the year beat Anderson to the far post and made it 3-1 Devils.

Neither team was able to score in the final period, despites several opportunities at both ends of the ice. Buffalo recorded 13 shots on goal in the final frame, while the Devils were credited with eight. The only penalty of the period was charged to Tyson Jost for high-sticking.

Game Summary

Goal Summary

First Period
BUF : none
NJD : none

Second Period
BUF : 14:19 - Victor Olofsson (11) (Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju)
NJD : 2:00 - Jack Hughes (8) (Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula)
5:47 - Jesper Boqvist (3) (Yegor Sharangovich)
17:55 - Tomas Tatar (5) (Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt)

Third Period
BUF : none
NJD : none

Penalty Summary

First Period
BUF : none
NJD : 10:01 - Erik Haula (2 min., face-off violation)

Second Period
BUF : none
NJD : none

Third Period
BUF : 3:45 - Tyson Jost (2 min., high-sticking)
NJD : none

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars
1. Jack Hughes
2. Nico Hischier
3. Craig Anderson

What's Next
The Sabres remain home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. The two teams will drop the puck at seven p.m. on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sportsradio 550. Pregame coverage begins at six o'clock with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

Sabres host surprising Devils on Friday

The New Jersey Devils play in Buffalo on Friday, bringing a 16-4-0 record ahead of their matchup with the Sabres. Lindy Ruff’s crew has won 13-of-14 games, and is second in the NHL with a points percentage of .800. Paul Hamilton has his game preview:
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Lindy Ruff gets 800th win as Devils beat Capitals

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. “It’s exciting,” Hughes said. “Couple of two-goal games...
NEWARK, NJ
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Best Bets for Black Friday: Pound the Penguins Puck Line

After a night off for Thanksgiving, the NHL is back with another jam-packed lineup. There are 14 teams in action, with non-stop games running for 12 hours straight. It’s Black Friday, so naturally, we’ve shopped around today’s best odds from the top legal US sportsbooks. Jack Hughes...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona

Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
TEMPE, AZ
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
940
Followers
4K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy