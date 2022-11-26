Sabres unable to solve New Jersey in loss

The Buffalo Sabres winning streak was stopped at two after a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at KeyBank Center. All four goals were scored in the second period.

The Sabres were unable to get their offense going early in the opening period, but finished the frame with seven shots on goal. New Jersey's Erik Haula took the only penalty of the period on a face-off violation. However, Buffalo was unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

Craig Anderson made 16 saves in the first period against the Devils. The veteran netminder did not allow a goal through the opening period.

New Jersey opened the scoring by adding a pair of goals in the second period. Jack Hughes recorded his eighth of the season on a one-timer from a knee set up by a Dawson Mercer. Just under four minutes later a turnover behind the Sabres net led to Jesper Boqvist's third goal of the season. That doubled the Devils lead to 2-0 in the middle period.

With less than six minutes remaining in the second stanza Victor Olofsson bat Akira Schmid with a shot that halved Buffalo's deficit to 2-1. Olofsson's 11th goal of the season was created by a pass from Casey Mittelstadt just in the offensive zone.

Tomas Tatar was able to extend New Jersey's lead back to two goals with a score late in the second period. Tatar's fifth goal of the year beat Anderson to the far post and made it 3-1 Devils.

Neither team was able to score in the final period, despites several opportunities at both ends of the ice. Buffalo recorded 13 shots on goal in the final frame, while the Devils were credited with eight. The only penalty of the period was charged to Tyson Jost for high-sticking.

Game Summary

Goal Summary

First Period

BUF : none

NJD : none

Second Period

BUF : 14:19 - Victor Olofsson (11) (Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju)

NJD : 2:00 - Jack Hughes (8) (Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula)

5:47 - Jesper Boqvist (3) (Yegor Sharangovich)

17:55 - Tomas Tatar (5) (Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt)

Third Period

BUF : none

NJD : none

Penalty Summary

First Period

BUF : none

NJD : 10:01 - Erik Haula (2 min., face-off violation)

Second Period

BUF : none

NJD : none

Third Period

BUF : 3:45 - Tyson Jost (2 min., high-sticking)

NJD : none

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars

1. Jack Hughes

2. Nico Hischier

3. Craig Anderson

What's Next

The Sabres remain home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. The two teams will drop the puck at seven p.m. on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sportsradio 550. Pregame coverage begins at six o'clock with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog.