KCJJ
Coralville Police arrest armed robbery suspect
Coralville Police arrested an armed robbery suspect shortly after the alleged incident Monday morning. In a release from the Department, officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at 2551 Holiday Road at approximately 11:28 am. Two victims were approached as they exited their apartment and were ordered back...
Shooting outside Ankeny bar leads to attempted murder arrest
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to shoot someone in the parking lot of a bar early Monday morning. Police were called to the Yankee Clipper at 312 SW Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shooting a gun in the […]
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
KCCI.com
Police: Hostile crowd caused slight delay in getting homicide victim medical attention
DES MOINES, Iowa — Adeadly shooting outside of a Des Moines bar killed 29-year-old Alonzo Kearney. Des Moines police say a large crowd was in the parking lot, a fight broke out, and somebody shot and killed Kearney. Police say the scene was intense and chaotic when they responded...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested Near Janesville for Shooting at People
A man who fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside was taken into custody near Janesville on Friday night, according to KWWL. Police located Timothy Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in Waterloo around 11:30pm. Police say Chisum threatened two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court before shooting at the vehicle. Police located a 9mm handgun when Chisum was taken into custody. He has been charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who robbed convenience store allegedly shot clerk's boyfriend who rushed to defend her
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who shot a convenience store clerk's boyfriend has been charged with attempted murder. According to police, Brian Ralph went into a Git N Go store and robbed an employee at gunpoint. Then, the employee's boyfriend entered the store during the robbery...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
KBUR
Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for Attempted Enticement of Minor
Des Moines, IA- An Iowa man was sentenced on November 22nd, to 20 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual activities. According to court documents, 58-year-old Dennis Kimball of Des Moines communicated with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old female over the internet.
KCJJ
Coralville man faces drug charge after alleged public intox incident
A Coralville man who reportedly tried to get into a residence that wasn’t his Thanksgiving evening now faces a possession charge. Police were called to Primrose Court in Iowa City at about 6:50pm on reports of a person attempting to gain entry to a residence. The reporting party, who lives at the residence, told dispatchers that he didn’t know who the person was.
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
KCRG.com
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County authorities seek tips in vandalism investigation
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in a recent vandalism investigation. The BHCSO believes the subjects in the picture below have information that would be useful in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Black Hawk...
1650thefan.com
Late Sunday Night Cedar Falls Robbery Investigated
Cedar Falls Police continue their investigation into an armed robbery Sunday night. Just before 10:00PM, officers were dispatched to the Metro Mart at 103 Franklin Street. A store employee reported that a tall male, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store with a baseball bat. The man’s face was covered. He proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled. Officers arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area. The suspect was not located. Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol.
KCCI.com
Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
KCRG.com
weareiowa.com
weareiowa.com
