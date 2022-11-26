ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

San Gabriel, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Bishop Montgomery High School football team will have a game with San Gabriel High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.

Bishop Montgomery High School
San Gabriel High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SS Ford Div. 13 Football Championship

ocsportszone.com

Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games

CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Canyon Country, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAGUNA HILLS, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Division 6 game between Orange and San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

QUICK-OUT: Cypress falls to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game

Cypress captain Bryant Carey and Centurions Coach Rick Feldman accept the runner-up trophy from CIF official Paul Caldera Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team was unable to slow down Downey High and standout quarterback Aidan Chiles in the CIF Division 4...
DOWNEY, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game

The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The William S. Hart Union High School District urges SCV residents to support the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

USC Arcadia Hospital’s Crystal Ball Raises $694,000 for Robotic Surgery

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation recently held its 33rd annual Crystal Ball celebration at the Pasadena Convention Center Nov. 5, which attracted 630 guests who raised $694,000 in support of the development and operation of a robotic surgery program at the hospital.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties

SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

Around and About December 2022 Peninsula

The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
High School Football PRO

