Hillsboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hillsboro.
The Wilsonville High School football team will have a game with Summit High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Wilsonville High School
Summit High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
2022 OSAA 5A Football State Championship
The Weston-McEwen High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Weston-McEwen High School
Oakland High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 OSAA 2A Football State Championship
