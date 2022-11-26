ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hillsboro.

The Wilsonville High School football team will have a game with Summit High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.

Wilsonville High School
Summit High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
2022 OSAA 5A Football State Championship

The Weston-McEwen High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Weston-McEwen High School
Oakland High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 OSAA 2A Football State Championship

