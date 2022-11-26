ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal

By Anna King
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday.

The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot outside of Frank-N-Steins Lounge.

‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio

The owner of Toro Loco, Mario Fuentes, says they’re continuing to accept donations that will all go to the family.

“Well, I could have gotten the body cremated and sent to Mexico for $1000 but the brother said, ‘I want to see the family one last time.’ I say, ‘I promise it’s going to happen. It may take a little longer, but I promise he will be there.’,” says Fuentes.

Fuentes says he’s grateful for the community standing behind them and helping to keep their memory alive.

A man is wanted for the murder of Pucheta and Luna. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

