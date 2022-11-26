Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday.

The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot outside of Frank-N-Steins Lounge.

The owner of Toro Loco, Mario Fuentes, says they’re continuing to accept donations that will all go to the family.

“Well, I could have gotten the body cremated and sent to Mexico for $1000 but the brother said, ‘I want to see the family one last time.’ I say, ‘I promise it’s going to happen. It may take a little longer, but I promise he will be there.’,” says Fuentes.

Fuentes says he’s grateful for the community standing behind them and helping to keep their memory alive.

A man is wanted for the murder of Pucheta and Luna. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

