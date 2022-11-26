Napa, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Napa.
The Pinole Valley High School football team will have a game with Justin-Siena High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Pinole Valley High School
Justin-Siena High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-NCS Div. 6 Football Championship
Varsity Boys Football
