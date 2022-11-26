ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Game Notes: Kallgren, Matthews, Marner & Bunting

So far, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ current road trip has been a huge success. Last night, the team went to Pittsburgh and beat a Penguins team that had won five straight games. It seemed surprisingly easy. The Maple Leafs dominated the game and went on to a 4-1 victory....
WASHINGTON STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings sign veteran winger Alex Chiasson to AHL tryout

Veteran winger Alex Chiasson is no stranger to going through tryouts to get a contract. It’s a process he has gone through a couple of times in the NHL already. Now, he’ll attempt to convert a tryout in the minors into a full contract as AHL Grand Rapids, the affiliate of the Red Wings, announced that they’ve signed the 32-year-old to a PTO agreement.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in home...
NHL

Jets score seven, hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss

CHICAGO -- Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (13-6-1), who went 2-1-0 on their three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Won by Losing Kotkaniemi

It’s been nearly 18 months since Jesperi Kotkaniemi chose to sign an offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes. Since then, there has been speculation as to why he would choose to leave, and if the Montreal Canadiens, then under the helm of former general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin, made the right choice in not matching.
RALEIGH, NC

